KP Energy bags new green energy projs of 1,000 MW capacity from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

New Delhi: KP Energy Ltd on Tuesday said it has secured new green energy projects of around 1,000 megawatt (MW) capacity from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL).

The company will develop the projects in line with the definitive agreements to be mutually agreed and executed between the parties, it said in an exchange filing.

The company, however, did not disclose any financial details.

The aggregate size of the orders was 1003.7 MW, the company said.

The company will be responsible for providing a range of services, including engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) for the projects.