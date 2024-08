New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) KP Energy on Wednesday posted over 19 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 18.20 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 15.23 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, a BSE filing showed.

Its total income rose to Rs 135.20 crore in the quarter from Rs 113.35 crore a year ago. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL