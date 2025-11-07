KP Energy net profit up 44pc to Rs 36 cr in Q2

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) KP Energy on Friday posted 44 per cent growth in its net profit to Rs 35.95 crore in September quarter compared to a year ago mainly on the back of higher revenues.

"The company has recorded its highest-ever Q2 Profit After Tax (PAT) on a consolidated basis for Q2FY26 at Rs 35.94 crore in comparison to that for Q2FY25 at Rs 24.94 crore representing a growth of 44 per cent," said a regulatory filing.

The company has reported a total revenue of Rs 303.47 crore in Q2FY26 reflecting a significant growth of about 50 per cent to Rs 202 crore in Q2FY25.

This also marks the highest ever total revenue achieved in any second quarter, it stated.

The reported quarterly basic EPS of the Company has increased from Rs 3.74 in Q2FY25 to Rs 5.36 in Q2FY26 representing an increase of about 43 per cent.

The board also approved and declared second Interim Dividend at 5 per cent i.e. 25 paise per equity share having face value of Rs 5/- each of the company, for the financial year 2025-26.

The Record date for payment of this interim dividend is November 14, 2025.

The Dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration to the shareholders whose name appears in the Register of Members as on the Record date. PTI KKS DR DR