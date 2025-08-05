KP Energy Q1 net profit rises nearly 40% to Rs 25.42 cr

New Delhi: KP Energy on Tuesday said it has posted a nearly 40 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 25.42 crore in the June quarter compared to a year ago, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

"The company has recorded its highest-ever Q1 Profit After Tax (PAT) on a consolidated basis for Q1FY26 at Rs 25.42 crore in comparison to that for Q1FY25 at Rs 18.21 crore," a statement said.

It has reported a total income on a consolidated basis of Rs 220.60 crore in the first quarter of FY26, marking a significant growth of 63 per cent compared to Rs 135.21 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income on a consolidated basis for this quarter has been the highest ever Q1 total income, the company said.

The board has approved an interim dividend at 4 per cent, i.e. 20 paise per equity share having a face value of Rs 5 each for financial year 2025-26.

The record date for payment of the interim dividend is August 11, 2025.