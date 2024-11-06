KP Energy Q2 net profit grows three-fold

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) KP Energy on Wednesday reported a three-fold rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.93 crore on the back of higher income.

It had posted Rs 8.18 crore net profit for the period ended September 2023, the company said in an exchange filing.

Its total income jumped to Rs 201.99 crore from Rs 71.48 crore in the July-September period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal.

The company's expenses increased to Rs 169.15 crore against Rs 59.41 crore a year ago.