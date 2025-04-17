KP Green commissions 23 MW wind capacity in Gujarat

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) KP Green has commissioned a 23 MW wind power capacity in Gujarat, according to a regulatory filing.

The commissioned wind capacity consists of 11 wind turbine generators (WTGs) of Suzlon make model S120, each having a rated capacity of 2,100 kW, the filing said on Thursday.

KP Energy has successfully commissioned 23.1 MW of wind power capacity as part of the wind-solar hybrid power project (comprising 23.1 MW wind and 25.69 MWDC solar, it added.

These WTGs are connected to a 140 MW power evacuation facility at the Fulsar site in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, developed for customer Aditya Birla Renewables Energy Limited. PTI ABI SHW