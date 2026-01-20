KP Green Engineering bags order worth Rs 248 cr

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) KP Green Engineering on Tuesday said it has secured orders worth Rs 248.2 crore across several business verticals.

According to a regulatory filing, the orders reflect its strengthening market presence, expanding product portfolio, and its reputation as a reliable engineering, fabrication, and structure solutions provider to the renewable, transmission, industrial and infrastructure sectors.

"The company has secured multiple confirmed orders from various clients, aggregating to Rs 248.2 crore across several business verticals," it said.

The orders include a Rs 33.6 crore order for fixed tilt module mounting structure, supply of tracker type module mounting structure and structure parts in solar projects, as well as transmission towers worth Rs 53 crore.

It has also received an order of Rs 107.9 crore for a crash barrier for railway track fencing, and bagged a contract to supply fabricated PEB (pre-engineered buildings) structural components worth Rs 48.9 crore.

With the receipt of these confirmed orders, the company’s aggregate confirmed order declared during the month stands at approximately Rs 1,067.2 crore, including the order aggregating to Rs 819 crore intimated to the stock exchange on January 12, 2026.

These orders are tentatively scheduled to be executed by the end of the financial year, March 31, 2026.

These orders strengthen the company's presence across solar, transmission, industrial and infrastructure segments, while contributing to diversified revenues and improved manufacturing utilisation, it said.