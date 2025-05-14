KP Green Engineering posts Rs 46 cr profit in Q4

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) KP Green Engineering on Wednesday said it has posted a profit of Rs 46 crore in the March quarter, on account of higher revenues.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 24.03 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company increased its revenues to Rs 435.51 crore from Rs 247.83 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The board also approved a dividend of 0.20 paise per equity share of the face value of Rs 5 each for the 2024-25 financial year.

Part of Gujarat-based KP Group, KP Green Engineering is into engineering and steel manufacturing. PTI ABI TRB