KP Group appoints Alok Das as Group CEO

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) KP Group has appointed Alok Das as its Group Chief Executive Officer (Group CEO) with immediate effect.

Das brings over 30 years of experience in the Renewable Energy industry, specialising in wind, solar, hybrid energy systems, green hydrogen and ammonia, including offshore technologies, KPI Green Energy said in an exchange filing.

"KP Group announces the appointment of Dr Alok Das as the new Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective on 11th November 2024," it added.

The group has commissioned a total of 1.37 GW of renewable energy projects.