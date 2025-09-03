KP Group partners with AHES, GH2 Solar to set up green ammonia plant in India

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The KP Group on Wednesday said it has partnered with South Korean firm AHES and GH2 Solar Ltd to establish and operate a green ammonia production facility in India with a capacity of 100,000 metric tons per annum.

The partnership is formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by KPI Green Hydrogen & Ammonia Pvt Ltd (KPI GH), a KP Group company, AHES Co Ltd, and GH2 Solar Ltd, a company statement said.

Key highlights of the agreement include production and supply of 100,000 TPA of Green Ammonia with AHES and GH2 arranging offtake agreements, and AHES acting as a direct offtaker.

Besides, pricing will be indexed to international ammonia benchmarks, ensuring competitive positioning, the statement added.

It has a 15-year strategic collaboration reinforcing KP Group's commitment to a sustainable energy future.

"This partnership exemplifies KP Group's vision to lead clean energy innovation in India and abroad," said Faruk Patel, Chairman & Managing Director- KP Group.

Patel further noted that "with KPI GH operating the facility and strategic support from AHES and GH2, we are setting new benchmarks in green ammonia production and international collaboration." The facility will be developed and operated by KPI GH, while AHES and GH2 will provide technical and strategic support, including arranging offtake agreements for the Green Ammonia produced, targeting markets in South Korea, Japan, and other international destinations.

The Green Ammonia facility will leverage renewable energy and infrastructure solutions supplied by KP Group entities, including KPI Green Energy Ltd, KP Energy Ltd, and KP Green Engineering Ltd, ensuring a sustainable, low-carbon feedstock for ammonia production.

This integrated approach aligns with KP Group's established expertise in renewable energy, with over 30 years of experience in the sector and a current portfolio of 1.9+ GW installed power capacity and 3.9+ GW under development. PTI KKS DRR