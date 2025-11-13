KP Group, Senvion India ink pact to develop up to 2 GW RE projects across India

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) KP Group on Thursday said the company, through group entities, has inked a pact with Senvion India to develop up to 2 GW of wind and hybrid renewable projects across India.

This collaboration brings together KP Group's deep expertise in project development and Balance of Plant (BoP) with Senvion's proven turbine technology, enabling faster, more efficient, and bankable renewable energy project execution, the company said in a statement.

According to the statement, KP Group, through its group entities - KPI Green Energy, KP Energy, and KP Green Engineering, has entered into a framework agreement with Senvion India, a wind turbine manufacturer under the strategic ownership of Global Renewable Energy Development Holding Company Limited (GREDHCL), Dubai.

The agreement aims to jointly develop up to 2 GW of wind and wind-solar hybrid projects across multiple Indian states over the next three years.

Under this arrangement, KP Group will take the lead in site identification and development, encompassing land acquisition, statutory permits and approvals, and complete BoP execution, including civil works, internal roads, foundations, electrical systems, and grid evacuation up to interconnection points.

Senvion India will serve as the wind turbine generator supplier for the identified projects, with project-specific supply contracts executed accordingly.

"...we are poised to accelerate the creation of high-quality, bankable wind and hybrid assets - delivering sustainable value to our stakeholders and contributing meaningfully to the nation's green energy goals," Faruk G Patel, Founder and CMD, KP Group, said.

Amit Kansal, CEO & MD, Senvion India, said, "By pairing KP Group's development and BoP strengths with Senvion's made-in-India turbine platforms, customers get a seamless, turnkey-like path from planning to generation." PTI KKS KKS SHW