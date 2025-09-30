KP Grp signs pact with multiple players to explore opportunities in green hydrogen

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) KP Group on Tuesday signed an agreement with multiple players to explore opportunities in the area of green hydrogen.

KP Group has formed a strategic international partnership with South Korea's Jeonbuk Province to advance the global green hydrogen ecosystem, a filing said.

"KP Group, through KPI Green Hydrogen and Ammonia, signed an MoU with Jeonbuk Special Self-Governing Province, South Korea, along with energy leaders GH2 Solar Ltd and AHES Co Ltd. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in strengthening international cooperation for clean energy, especially in the emerging global green hydrogen sector," KPI Green Energy said.

The agreement focuses on technology exchange in water electrolysis and hydrogen facilities.

Joint development of large-scale green hydrogen projects and expansion of the green hydrogen market across India and international geographies, the company said.