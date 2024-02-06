KPG Spices ropes in Kareena Kapoor as brand ambassador

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) KPG Spices on Tuesday said it has roped in Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassador.

KPG Spices, owned by Marvel King Ltd, is engaged in various sectors, including FMCG and real estate, according to a statement from the company.

Marvel King Managing Director Gourav Jain said: "We are pleased to onboard Kareena Kapoor Khan as the brand ambassador of KPG spices. Her association with KPG spices is not just as a celebrity but also as a storyteller of spices, adding a touch of Bollywood magic to every Indian household kitchen".

Kapoor said: "The Kapoor and Khan Clan is known for being food lovers. Every occasion, be it about career milestones, family dinners, or festivals, starts with lots of homemade delicious delicacies. Together, we will embark on a beautiful and tasteful journey, which will bring flavour and inspiration to food enthusiasts worldwide".