KPI Green Energy arm gets LoI for solar projects totalling 28.4 MW

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) KPI Green Energy on Friday said its arm Sun Drops Energia Private Ltd has secured several letters of intent for solar projects totalling 28.40 megawatt (MW).

The company has received letters of intent (LoI) for executing solar projects with a cumulative capacity of 28.40 MW under the 'Captive Power Producer (CPP)' business segment of the company, it said in an exchange filing.

The projects are scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2024-25 in various tranches as per the terms of the order. PTI ABI DR