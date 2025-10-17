KPI Green Energy bags orders worth Rs 696.5 cr from SJVN

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) KPI Green Energy has bagged three letters of award from state-owned SJVN for projects worth Rs 696.50 crore.

The project encompasses a full-scope EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) package followed by a long-term operation & maintenance (O&M) contract, KPI Green Energy said in a regulatory filing.

"...KPI Green Energy Limited has received three distinct Letters of Award (LOAs) from SJVN Limited (a Government of India enterprise) for a major 200 MW (AC) solar power project at the GIPCL Renewable Energy Park, Khavda, Gujarat," it said. PTI ABI ABI SHW