KPI Green Energy bags project for 96 MW solar power component from Aditya Birla Renewables

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) KPI Green Energy on Wednesday announced securing an order from Aditya Birla Renewables for a 96 megawatt peak (MWp) solar balance-of-system project in Gujarat.

In renewable energy, balance-of-system (BOS) refers to devices used for moving direct current (DC) through solar PV panels and converting into alternate current (AC) to ensure efficient power supply.

"Wholly-owned subsidiary KPIG Energia Private Limited has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Aditya Birla Renewables Limited (ABRL) for 64 MWac/ 96 MWp Solar Balance of System (BoS) power plant at Mahua," KPI Green Energy said.

The scope of work includes design, engineering, procurement, supply, loading, unloading, transportation, arranging comprehensive insurance, erection, testing, synchronization, and commissioning by the schedule commercial operation (CoD), the company said.

KPI Green Energy did not share any further details related to the project including its value and period of execution. PTI ABI HVA