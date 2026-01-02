KPI Green Energy begins power supply from 92-MW hybrid project in Gujarat

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) KPI Green Energy Limited on Friday said it has commenced power generation and supply to the state grid from a 92.15-megawatt hybrid power project in Gujarat.

The project was awarded by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited under the competitive bidding process for hybrid renewable energy projects, KPI Green Energy Limited said in an exchange filing.

The project, with GUVNL as offtaker, has an aggregate contracted capacity of 92.15 MWp, comprising 16.95 MW of wind power capacity and 75.2 MWp of solar power capacity.

The project has achieved grid synchronization, and power injection into the grid has commenced, well ahead of the scheduled completion timeline of July 2026. PTI ABI HVA