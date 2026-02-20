KPI Green Energy completes 92.4-MW wind power project in Gujarat

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) KPI Green Energy on Friday said that it has completed a 92.4-MW wind power project for Ayana Renewable Power Four in Gujarat.

The project at Nakhatrana, Bhuj, comprises 28 wind turbine generators.

KPI Green Energy has completed all the works under its scope, including balance of plant, power substation, EHV transmission line, and erection and installation of wind turbine generators, a regulatory filing said.

The project has received the requisite CEA approval, reflecting the company's execution capabilities in delivering large-scale and complex renewable energy infrastructure projects, while contributing to India's clean energy transition and strengthening the country's renewable power capacity, it stated. PTI KKS HVA