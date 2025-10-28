KPI Green Energy gets commissioning approval for 41 MW renewable energy projects

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) KPI Green Energy on Tuesday announced that it has received commissioning approval for 40.96 MW of solar and wind-solar hybrid power projects.

These projects have been developed for clients of KPI Green Energy and its subsidiary Sun Drops Energia Private Limited.

"We are pleased to announce that we have received charging/energization approval for 40.96 MW of Solar and Wind-Solar Hybrid power projects under our CPP (captive power producer) business segment," KPI Green Energy said in a filing.

In a separate filing, the company said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Fabtech Group to develop and implement green energy-powered life sciences projects globally.

Under this partnership, all such projects executed by Fabtech Group (conventional/stick-built) will be powered by clean, renewable energy supplied by KP Group across the world.

Under this strategic collaboration, KP Group will provide and integrate solar, wind, hybrid, Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and green hydrogen-based power solutions for Fabtech Group’s conventional, pharma, biotech and healthcare solutions. PTI ABI MR MR