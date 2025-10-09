KPI Green Energy gets contract to develop 100 MW solar project

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) KPI Green Energy on Thursday said it has got a contract for the development of 100 MW solar power project under captive power producer business segment.

Sun Drops Energia, a subsidiary of the company, shall develop the project as per the terms of the order, a regulatory filing said.

According to the filing, the order is awarded by multiple industrial investors under Distributed Renewable Energy Bilateral Purchase (DREBP) Policy.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 2026-27, in various tranches. PTI KKS 1.0.0 ANU ANU