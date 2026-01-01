KPI Green Energy gets grid connection nod for 32 MW projects

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) KPI Green Energy on Thursday announced securing approval to connect 32.40 megawatts of solar and hybrid projects to the main electricity grid.

In an exchange filing, the company said it has developed these projects for clients of its subsidiary company.

"We have received charging/energization approval for 32.40 MW of solar and hybrid solar power projects under our CPP business segment," it added.

In renewables, a charging/energization approval is the regulatory permission granted by grid operators for a renewable energy (RE) project to connect to the main electricity grid, after clearing necessary parameters.

The charging approval has been received in the name of the respective clients, it said.