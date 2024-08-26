Business

KPI Green Energy gets LoIs for 13.30 MW green energy projects

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) KPI Green Energy on Monday said it has received letters of intent for 13.30 MW of green energy projects.

The company said its wholly-owned subsidiary Sun Drops Energia will develop the projects, according to a regulatory filing.

"KPI Green Energy has received Letters of Intent for executing solar power projects with a cumulative capacity of 13.30 MW under the Captive Power Producer (CPP) business segment of the company," it said.

The projects are scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2024-25, in various tranches, it said. PTI ABI ABI SHW

