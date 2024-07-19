KPI Green Energy gets new 100 MW hybrid project

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) KPI Green Energy on Friday said it has secured an order for 100 MW hybrid energy project from Aether Industries.

The projects are scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2024-25, in various tranches as per the terms of the order, the company said in an exchange filing.

"We have received a new order for a 100 MW hybrid captive solar power project under the captive power producer segment of the company," it said.

The company did not disclose any further details regarding the order.

KPI Green Energy Ltd (formerly known as KPI Global Infrastructure Limited), is the renewable energy vertical of KP Group. PTI ABI DR