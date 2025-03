New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) KPI Green Energy on Thursday announced that it has bagged new contracts for development of 14.90 MW of solar projects.

The orders have been received from its captive power producer (CPP) business segment, KPI Green Energy said in an exchange filing.

The projects are tentatively scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2025-26, in various tranches as per the terms of the orders. PTI ABI ABI SHW