KPI Green Energy gets Rs 128-cr order from NTPC

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) KPI Green Energy on Wednesday announced that it has bagged an order from state-owned NTPC to establish a green hydrogen generation project for Rs 128.49 crore.

On Tuesday, the power giant announced its plan to set up a green hydrogen project of 1 tonne/day at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

In an exchange filing, KPI Green Energy said it "has received three notification (s) of award (NoA) from NTPC for the plasma gasification-based green hydrogen generation project".

Plasma gasification is an advanced waste-to-energy process that enables conversion of municipal solid waste (MSW), refuse-derived fuel (RDF) and agricultural waste into synthesis gas, which can be further processed for green hydrogen production.

The aggregate value of the contract is Rs 128.49 crore.

KPI Green Energy Ltd is the solar and hybrid vertical of KP Group. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL