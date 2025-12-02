KPI Green Energy gets Rs 489 cr order in Gujarat

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) KPI Green Energy on Tuesday said it has secured an order worth Rs 489 crore from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL).

The project is for the engineering, procurement and construction of a 142 MW (DC)/110 MW (AC) floating solar photovoltaic project at the reservoir of the Kadana Dam in Mahisagar district, Gujarat, KPI Green Energy said in an exchange filing.

The project is slated for completion within 18 months.

The aggregate value of the order is Rs 489.17 crore. PTI ABI ABI DR DR