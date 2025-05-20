KPI Green Energy gets transmission connectivity for subsi's 642.6 MW wind project

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) KPI Green Energy on Tuesday said its subsidiary, Miyani Power Infra LLP, has received in-principle grant of connectivity from the Central Transmission Utility of India for evacuation of power from its 642.6 MW wind project in Gujarat.

Miyani Power Infra LLP, a wholly-owned subsidiary of KPI Green Energy, develops projects that are directly connected to the Inter-State Transmission System, the company said in a regulatory filing.

It stated that the implementation of a dedicated 400kV transmission line from the generation site to Jam Khambhaliya pooling station under ISTS marks a major step forward in expanding the company's renewable generation portfolio and also contributes to India's national grid infrastructure.

The grant of this connectivity marks a milestone and aligns with the company's long-term vision to contribute meaningfully to India's renewable energy targets, it stated.

This is a strategic backbone that unlocks potential across not just Gujarat but India's renewable corridor, accelerates market access through open access & power-exchange routes, and positions as a national-scale green energy enabler, the company said. PTI KKS DRR