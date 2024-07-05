KPI Green Energy inks pact to supply power from 50MW hybrid project

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) KPI Green Energy on Friday said it has inked a pact to supply power from a 50MW solar-wind hybrid project with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam.

This project, comprising 50 MW solar and 16.80 MW wind, was awarded through a competitive bidding process on November 1, 2023, and secured through a reverse e-auction on January 22, 2024, according to a filing.

KPI Green Energy Ltd has successfully signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for a 50MW solar-wind hybrid power project with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL). This achievement bolsters and speeds up the efforts to reach the company's goal of 1,000 MWp capacity by 2025, it stated. PTI KKS KKS SHW