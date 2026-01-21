KPI Green Energy Q3 net profit grows 48 pc to Rs 126 cr

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) KPI Green Energy on Wednesday posted nearly 48 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 125.80 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, on account of an increase in revenues.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 85.15 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2024-25 financial year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 676.05 crore, from Rs 466.09 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Expenses also surged to Rs 508.66 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 351.08 crore in the year-ago period.

The board of the company approved the third interim dividend of 0.20 paisa per equity share having a face value of Rs 5 each, for the financial year 2025-26. The record date for payment of this interim dividend is January 28, 2026. PTI ABI DRR