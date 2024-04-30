KPI Green Energy secures 74.3 MW solar projects

New Delhi: KPI Green Energy on Tuesday said it has received new orders to execute solar power projects totalling 74.30 megawatt.

Its wholly-owned subsidiaries Sun Drops Energia Private Limited and KPark Sunbeat Private Limited shall develop the projects as per the terms of the order, KPI Green Energy said in an exchange filing.

"We are glad to inform that KPI Green has received new orders aggregating to 74.30 MW for executing solar power projects," it said.

Of the 74.3 MW, KPI Green Energy said it has undertaken 27 MW capacity, which includes 20 MW capacity for the development of solar power project forming part of the wind-solar hybrid power project.

While KPark Sunbeat Private has undertaken work to develop 30 MW solar capacity, Sun Drops Energia has undertaken 17.3 MW capacity under the 'Captive Power Producer (CPP)' segment of the company.