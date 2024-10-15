KPI Green Energy signs PPAs for 620 MW projects in Gujarat

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) KPI Green Energy on Tuesday said it has signed two power purchase agreements with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd for 620 MW renewable energy projects.

The first power purchase agreement (PPA) is for a 250 MW AC (275MW DC- direct current) grid-connected solar photovoltaic power project, while the second is a 370 MW Ac (642MW DC) grid-connected hybrid RE power project, the company said in an exchange filing.

"KPI Green Energy Limited (the Company) has successfully signed power purchase agreements with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited for 620 MW Ac (917 MW DC) renewable energy projects," it said.

The projects have been bagged through a competitive bidding process, the company said. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL