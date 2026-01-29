KPI Green Energy starts power supply from 200 MW RE project in Gujarat

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) KPI Green Energy has commenced power supply from its 200 MW clean energy project in Gujarat.

The project has successfully achieved grid synchronisation, and initial power injection into the state grid has commenced, the company said in an exchange filing.

KPI Green Energy announced the commencement of power generation and supply from its 200 MW AC/240 MW DC grid-connected solar power project awarded by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam through a competitive bidding process. PTI ABI MR