KPI Green Engineering bags orders worth Rs 351 cr

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) KPI Green Engineering on Wednesday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 351.35 crore from various clients for projects, including building crash barrier for railway track fencing, solar projects, and electricity transmission line towers.

The company has received orders for solar projects worth Rs 212.38 crore, which include fixed tilt module mounting structure, supply of tracker type module mounting structure & structure part, a BSE filing showed.

According to the statement, the company has confirmed new orders from multiple clients amounting to Rs 351.35 crore.

It has also received the order for transmission line towers worth Rs 79.51 crore, which include 20 kV to 400 kV tower material, 33 kV & 66 kV substation equipment structure, hardware, cable trays, GI strip material, GI structure for isolators.

Further, the company got order for projects worth Rs 52.54 crore that includes 180 MW pooling substation project, 33 kV line supply.

The company intends to complete the execution of the new orders in the ongoing financial year.