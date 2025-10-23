KPIL bags orders worth Rs 2,332 cr

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Kalpataru Projects International on Thursday said the company, along with its international subsidiaries, have secured new orders worth Rs 2,332 crore.

These include orders in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) in overseas markets as well as in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in India, a company statement said.

"We are pleased with the strong ordering momentum in our T&D and B&F businesses with cumulative order inflows till date in FY26 nearing Rs 15,000 crore, representing a healthy growth of 25% YoY," Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said.

The orders won in the T&D business have solidified our leadership in the international T&D market and further strengthened our T&D order book. Additionally, the new orders in our B&F business highlight our strong capabilities and expanding presence in the civil construction market in India.

KPIL is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (Flyovers & Metro Rail), Highways and Airports.

KPIL is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 75 countries. PTI KKS DRR