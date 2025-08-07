KPIL Q1 net profit rises to Rs 214 cr in Q1; order book crosses Rs 65,000 cr-mark

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Kalpataru Projects International on Thursday said its consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 213.59 crore in the June 2025 quarter, mainly due to higher revenues.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 83.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, a BSE filing said.

Its total income rose to Rs 6,187.52 crore in the quarter from Rs 4,608.5 crore a year ago.

The board also accorded its consent to increase the period validity of the approval granted by it to provide counter bank guarantee or standby letter of credit or corporate guarantee to lenders of Kalpataru IBN Omairah Company Ltd, 65 per cent subsidiary of the company up to June 30, 2026, for an amount not exceeding USD 65 million, and delegated authority to the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors, for the same.

In a separate statement, the company said its net debt reduced by 26 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 2,765 crore as of June 30, while net working capital days declined by 12 days y-o-y to 91 days.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL said: "The strong operational and financial performance in Q1 has set a strong growth momentum as we begin the new financial year. We have delivered the highest-ever Q1 revenue and profitability on the back of well-planned diversification, healthy business mix and disciplined execution".

In Q1 FY26, KPIL achieved y-o-y growth of 35 per cent in revenue, 39 per cent in EBITDA, 112 per cent in PBT, and 154 per cent in PAT, with improvement in margins and efficient working capital management, he added.

"Our order book stands at a record level of Rs 65,475 crore, and business visibility remains robust in the majority of our businesses as we have secured orders worth Rs 9,899 crore till date in FY26. Building on our capabilities and diversified business profile, we remain firmly aligned and on track to deliver targeted revenue growth and profitability for FY26 and going forward," Mohnot said.

Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) is one of the largest specialised engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies engaged in power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, among others.