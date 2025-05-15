KPIL secures Rs 2,372-cr orders in power and building segments

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Kalpataru Projects International on Thursday said it, along with its arms, has secured new orders worth Rs 2,372 crore.

The new orders are in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment across India and overseas markets, the company said in a statement.

It added that additional orders have been secured in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in India.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) MD & CEO Manish Mohnot said, "The orders won in the T&D business help us to improve our market position in the fast-growing EPC markets of India, Nordics and the Middle East. Further, the orders in the B&F business are repetitive orders from large, reputed developers, awarded to KPIL on the back of its strong track record for timely delivery and quality.” KPIL is one of the largest specialised Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) companies engaged in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (Flyovers & Metro Rail), Highways and Airports.

KPIL is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 75 countries. PTI KKS DR