KPIT Technologies Q4 profit surges 49 pc to Rs 245 cr

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Automobile-industry focused KPIT Technologies on Monday reported a 48.9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 244.7 crore in the March quarter.

It had logged a net profit of Rs 164.3 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue rose 15.9 per cent to Rs 1,528.3 crore during the quarter against Rs 1,317.8 crore a year ago.

Sequentially, profit and revenue climbed 30.9 per cent and 3.4 per cent, respectively.

"We have consistently delivered 19 sequential quarters of growth in revenues and operating profits. China's mobility ecosystem has challenged global OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) on the alteration of paradigms in speed, cost and innovation in vehicle development. We have made investments in leadership training, mobility-specific AI solutions, automation, platforms, tools & accelerators and new markets.

"On the back of strong deal wins for strategic engagements, coupled with potential acquisition of specialized companies, we are positive about our medium-term growth trajectory," Kishor Patil, Co-founder, CEO and MD of KPIT, said.

TCV (total contract value) of new engagements won during Q4FY25 was USD 280 million (about Rs 2,381 crore).

For the full FY25, profit grew 41.2 per cent to Rs 839.6 crore, against Rs 594.5 crore in the previous fiscal. The FY25 revenue increased 19.9 per cent to Rs 5,842.3 crore.

The Pune-headquartered firm also announced voluntary liquidation & dissolution of its wholly-owned step-down subsidiary PathPartner Technology Inc.

Voluntary liquidation & dissolution will further optimise operations of KPIT USA, the filing said.

The operations, employees & customer contracts of Path Partner Technology Inc (Path Partner USA) have been fully integrated into KPIT Technologies Inc (KPIT USA), it said.

Furthermore, the company announced a partnership with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) to accelerate the development and realisation of Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs).

"Our strong deal pipeline, opening of large engagements with likes of MBRDI for Mercedes Benz, eager response to our solutions at Global tech forums like CES, Bharat Mobility and Shanghai Auto Expo gives us confidence to add consistent value to clients," Sachin Tikekar, President and Joint MD at KPIT, said. PTI ANK ANK ANU SHW