KPMG Global Services opens new tax office in Kolkata

Kolkata, Jan 21 (PTI) KPMG Global Services Delivery Platform (KGSDP) on Wednesday inaugurated a new office in Kolkata for its Tax Business Unit, strengthening the city's role as a key hub for global, technology-enabled tax services delivery.

The new facility will support tax specialisation and large-scale global professional services. KGSDP said its Kolkata operations, which began with about 50 professionals in a co-working space, have grown to over 200 professionals delivering complex tax and compliance services to global clients.

"The new office underscores our long-term commitment to the KGS Delivery Platform as a cornerstone of our global delivery model," said Rema Serafi, Vice Chair-Tax, KPMG US, adding that continued investments in technology and talent are shaping the future of tax services.

Sameer Chadha, Partner and Head, KPMG Global Services Delivery Platform, said Kolkata has emerged as a strategic growth location due to its strong talent pool and academic ecosystem, enabling delivery of global tax services at scale.

As KPMG expands its global tax delivery model, a larger share of work is being anchored in India, with Kolkata emerging as a key location creating long-term career opportunities for tax professionals, the company said in a statement.

From Kolkata, KGSDP's tax team supports areas such as tax compliance and reporting, global mobility services, expatriate taxation, indirect tax and transfer pricing, and is hiring across multiple experience levels. PTI BSM NN