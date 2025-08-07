KPMG in India reappoints Yezdi Nagporewalla as CEO for 2nd term

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) KPMG in India on Thursday announced the re-appointment of Yezdi Nagporewalla as Chief Executive Officer for three years beginning February 2027.

In a time when the market is evolving rapidly, this decision underscores the India Board's and the India Partners' strong belief in continuity and a sharpened market focus as the firm continues the growth journey, KPMG India said in a statement.

"KPMG in India today announced the re-appointment of Yezdi Nagporewalla as Chief Executive Officer for a second term, which will span three years, beginning February 2027," the statement said.

The extension will take effect immediately after the expiry of his current term.

Ajay Mehra, Non-Executive Chairman at KPMG in India, said Yezdi has been leading the India firm over the last three years. His strength lies in maintaining and strengthening relationships with our clients and people.

On his re-appointment, Yezdi said, "My focus will be to continue sharpening the firm's client focus, integrating innovative approaches, deepening expertise and enhancing our culture to unlock value for our clients".