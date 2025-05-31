KPro raises USD 1 mn in funding led by Shastra VC

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) AI-powered sports tech platform KhiladiPro (KPro) has raised about USD 1 million (about Rs 8.5 crore) in a funding round led by Shastra VC.

Funds will fuel the development of proprietary AI models, boost domestic market presence, and strengthen support for young athletes nationwide, a company statement said.

The funding round also saw participation from family offices and angel investors, including M Pallonji, Jeena and Co, Ayaz Billawala, Nimesh Kampani and former Kotak Bank CFO Jaimin Bhat.

Bengaluru-based KPro enables mobile-based, standardised sports assessments that deliver expert-level feedback to young athletes across schools and academies. PTI ANK BAL BAL