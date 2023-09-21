Kraft Heinz launches India's first global capacity centre in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Sep 21 (PTI) Kraft Heinz, the world's fifth largest food company, has launched its first global capacity centre in the country in Ahmedabad, a Gujarat government release said on Thursday.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Gujarat government, the US-headquartered company will hire nearly 1,800 professionals over the next three years as part of their expansion plans in the state, the release said on Thursday.

The facility, which was launched in Ahmedabad on Thursday is Kraft Heinz's first global capacity centre in India, said the release.

The MoU between the company and the state government was signed in Gandhinagar in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Industries Minister Balwantsinh Rajput.

During his interaction with Patel, Kraft Heinz Global Head of Business Services Serge De Vos said after initial discussions, the company decided to set up their first Global Capability Centre (GCC) in the state within six months and has signed the MoU for more employment and investment.

"This centre is the latest step in a major transformation of Kraft Heinz. The company is expanding its technological capabilities through partnerships with tech giants and cutting-edge innovators," Vos said, as per the release.

He added that Ahmedabad city's strategic location, strong infrastructure and skilled talent pool make it an ideal choice for the company's ambitious target in IT, analytics, global business services, finance and supply chain.

The GCC is a dedicated facility established to centralise and enhance specific business functions, such as IT, finance, GBS and supply chain, said the release, adding that it will focus on operational efficiency, innovation by leveraging local talent and resources.

Patel said the state government's 'Gujarat IT/ITeS Policy 2022-27', launched last year to create a strong policy formulation and ease of doing business ecosystem, has been well received by investors, the release said.

He added that 17 MoUs under this policy have been signed so far by the state's science and technology department for creating 29,000 new employment opportunities in the state. PTI PJT PD