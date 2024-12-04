Krafton enters Indian casual gaming segment with CookieRun, plans $140 mn investment in start-ups

New Delhi, Dec 4(PTI) Korean gaming firm Krafton, which runs BGMI game, on Wednesday announced entry into the casual gaming segment with the launch of CookieRun from December 11 onwards.

The company also announced plans to invest USD 140 million in Indian gaming and entertainment start-ups over the next 12-18 months.

"We are beyond excited to bring CookieRun India to life in collaboration with Devsisters and are thrilled by the incredible response it has received so far. This game perfectly blends casual fun with Indian elements, uniquely tailored for Indian players, offering them a fresh take on the beloved series,” said Minu Lee, Head of Publishing at KRAFTON India.

CookieRun India will feature Exclusive India-themed characters, including Kaju Katli and Gulab Jamun Cookies.

Lee said that KRAFTON India plans to introduce 3-4 new game titles in the country in 2025.

The company also announced plans to onboard new start-ups in its program, KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), and invest over USD 140 million in Indian startups in the coming years.

"While we don't have any timeline for investing USD 140 million but we expect it to utilise over the next 1 to 1.5 years," a company representative said. PTI PRS PRS MR