KRAFTON to launch Rs 6,000-crore India-focused tech fund

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) South Korean gaming giant KRAFTON Inc on Friday announced a partnership with NAVER and Mirae Asset to launch a new India-focused fund with a total corpus of up to Rs 6,000 crore to invest in the country's technology and startup ecosystem.

The Unicorn Growth Fund will target leading technology companies across Asia, with India at the centre of its investment strategy, the company said in a statement.

"KRAFTON, which has made a cumulative investment of over USD 200 million in India's digital entertainment market, will join the new fund as part of its broader strategy to accelerate its presence and long-term investment vision in the country.

"As part of its broader commitment to strengthening India's gaming ecosystem, which is already underway through KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), this fund represents the next stage in that evolution," KRAFTON said.

The fund is scheduled to be established in January 2026, and KRAFTON will make an initial contribution of Rs 1,230 crore.

Along with contributions from NAVER, Mirae Asset, and external investors, the fund is expected to begin operations with an initial size of over Rs 3,000 crore, eventually scaling up to the Rs 6,000-crore mark.

The fund will look beyond gaming to invest in sectors including artificial intelligence (AI), fintech, content, logistics, and other innovation-led sectors.

"Our participation in this fund aims to discover sustainable businesses in India that create social and economic value in addition to gaming. By exploring investment opportunities in various sectors such as consumer goods, sports, media and healthcare, we plan to position ourselves as a brand trusted by its people," KRAFTON India CEO Sean (Hyunil) Sohn said.