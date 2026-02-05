KRBL expands health-focused rice portfolio with low-GI variant

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) KRBL Ltd -- the country's largest integrated rice company -- on Thursday said it has launched a low glycemic index rice variant under its health-oriented Uplife brand, as the company diversifies beyond traditional basmati rice into the wellness segment.

The new India Gate Uplife Lite Everyday Rice targets consumers seeking blood sugar management and sustained energy levels, marking the latest expansion of the Uplife portfolio launched last year, the company said.

"We are expanding the brand with a clear ambition to create a meaningful presence in the proactive health and wellness space," said Ayush Gupta, head of India business at KRBL Ltd.

The fat-free and trans fat-free rice variant is designed to help maintain balanced blood sugar levels while fitting into regular household consumption patterns, the company said.

India Gate Uplife, built on KRBL's flagship India Gate Basmati Rice brand, initially entered the market with gut-friendly edible oils before expanding into value-added rice products, including brown rice variants for weight management and gut health.

"Consumers today are seeking staples that align with their wellness aspirations without disrupting everyday taste and habit," said Kunal Sharma, vice president of marketing and organised trade at KRBL.

The product is available across modern retail outlets and e-commerce platforms, the company said, as it positions itself as a diversified food company beyond its core rice business. PTI LUX TRB