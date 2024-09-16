KRIBCO launches new biofertiliser in partnership with Novonesis

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Fertiliser cooperative KRIBCO launched a biofertiliser called 'KRIBCO Rhizosuper' on Monday in partnership with global biosolutions firm Novonesis, aiming to make it available to Indian farmers for the upcoming winter crop season.

The granular product, which will be priced at Rs 500-550 per acre, uses Novonesis' Lipo-chitooligosaccharides (LCO) promoter technology.

It can be applied to various crops, including rice, wheat and pulses, during the early growth stages of plants when roots are developing.

"The partnership will usher in a new era where Indian farmers will get access to cutting-edge agri-biosolutions," KRIBCO Managing Director M R Sharma said.

The launch is part of a long-term collaboration that includes strengthening KRIBCO's biofertiliser facility and expanding its product portfolio.

Krishna Mohan Puvvada, Novonesis Senior Vice President for India, Middle East and Africa region, said this marks the first time an innovative Mycorrhizal biofertiliser with proprietary LCO promoter technology is being introduced in India.

The product has been tested on wheat, tomatoes and chillies across India. KRIBCO can manufacture up to 20,000 tonnes annually and plans to expand as demand grows.

While awareness of biofertilisers in India is currently low, KRIBCO aims to boost outreach efforts.

The biologicals sector in India has seen double-digit growth over the past five years, but market penetration remains below 5 per cent, indicating significant room for expansion amid rising challenges of climate change and environmental concerns, according to Novonesis. PTI LUX LUX SHW