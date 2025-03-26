Krishca Strapping Solutions gets orders worth Rs 66 cr from ESL Steel

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Krishca Strapping Solutions has secured two orders worth Rs 66 crore from ESL Steel Limited, a Vedanta Group company.

The two orders are to be executed over a period of five years from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2030, Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd (KSSL) said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The scope of work includes coil strapping of bar bundles and WRM coils, wrapping of WRM (wire rod mills) coils, and compactor handover services, awarded through a competitive reverse auction process, it said.

"We further strengthen our long-standing partnership with ESL Steel Limited (Vedanta Group) through these significant contracts," the company's chairman and managing director Lenin Krishnamoorthy Balamanikandan said.

Chennai-based KSSL is a manufacturer of high-tensile steel straps and strapping tools.