Kris@Work raises USD 3 million seed funding led by Infoedge Ventures

Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) Bengal-based startup Kris@Work on Tuesday said it has secured USD 3-million capital in a seed funding round for expanding its enterprise customer base and strengthening go-to-market partnerships, among others.

The seed funding round was led by Infoedge Ventures, with participation from JN Capital & Growth Advisory (Singapore) and several angel investors, the company said.

The AI-native Go-To-Market (GTM) execution platform is currently being adopted across industries, including technology, financial services, telecom, and automotive, where complex GTM motions and fragmented tool stacks continue to be a major challenge.

"Today, it's possible to run operations on agentic architecture, solving for siloed data. We've seen first-hand the impact on business performance and team productivity. SaaS is converging, and a work companion is the right solution," said Arun Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer Kris@Work.

The company said it plans to deploy the fresh capital toward expanding its enterprise customer base, strengthening go-to-market partnerships, and completing development across all four phases of the platform, with a focus on enterprise-scale deployments.