KRN Heat Exchanger Q2 net profit grows to Rs 12 cr

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Metals products maker KRN Heat Exchanger on Wednesday reported over 40 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 12.37 crore for the September 2024 quarter.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 8.65 crore in the July-September period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in a statement.

The company's total income rose to Rs 92.53 crore during the second quarter from Rs 72.06 crore a year ago.

The company's CMD Santosh Kumar said, "We have had strong financial results for the first half and Q2 of FY25. Our EBITDA has shown remarkable growth, underscoring our operational efficiencies and commitment to financial resilience".