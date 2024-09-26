Krsnaa Diagnostics acquires strategic stake in Apulki Healthcare

Mumbai, Sept 26 (PTI) Integrated diagnostic services provider Krsnaa Diagnostics on Thursday said it has acquired a 23.53 per cent stake in Apulki Healthcare, the country's first public-private partnership dedicated to cancer and cardiac care hospitals.

With this acquisition, Krsnaa aims to provide a comprehensive suite of integrated diagnostic services to cancer and cardiac patients under one roof, the company said in a statement.

However, the company did not mention the deal size.

"This investment is more than just a strategic partnership, it is a game-changer in the Indian healthcare landscape. By acquiring a stake in Apulki, we are positioning ourselves at the forefront of the rapidly expanding cancer and cardiac care segment. The investment is subject to fulfilment of certain conditions precedent, and the exact amount will be disclosed once we sign the definitive documents," Krsnaa Diagnostics Joint Managing Director Yash Mutha said.

However, it is important to note that this investment will not put any strain on our cash flows, as it will be funded entirely through internal accruals over the next 2-3 months, he added.

"This partnership also marks a significant milestone for Krsnaa on the retail front, as it enables us to establish comprehensive diagnostic centres in premium urban locations.

"Through this collaboration, we will not only serve the captive patients within the hospitals but also cater to the growing number of retail patients seeking advanced diagnostics in these urban areas," Mutha added. PTI SM MR MR