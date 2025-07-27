Krumour steps up as Sebi strengthens norms on market rumour verification

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Krumour, a platform developed by media insights firm Kanalytics, is emerging as a go-to solution for companies to comply with regulatory norms that make it mandatory for large listed companies to confirm, deny, or clarify market rumours.

Designed to monitor and analyse news across print, digital, television, and social media in multiple languages, Krumour helps companies identify potentially price-sensitive information and respond swiftly.

It combines human expertise with algorithm-based monitoring and links media activity with real-time market price movements (MPM).

The platform tracks media chatter across diverse channels and correlates it with MPM to detect potential material events. This allows compliance teams to act before regulators step in, reducing the risk of regulatory penalties and protecting market integrity.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in May 2024, notified an amendment to the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) rules, requiring large listed companies to confirm or deny any market rumour reported in the mainstream media within 24 hours of such reporting.

The framework aims to protect retail investors, who are often vulnerable to losses caused by share price volatility.

Following this, the top 100 listed entities began verifying market rumours from June 1, 2024, while an additional 150 listed entities (top 250) followed suit from December 2024 onwards.

The new Sebi framework requires companies to integrate tech-based solutions and engage external agencies to track and identify news reported in both mainstream media and digital news sources.

Market analysts believe that consistently monitoring stock price movements to determine if a material price movement has occurred -- and scanning all mediums, including global sources -- requires specialised expertise and infrastructure.

Ashutosh, CEO of Kanalytics, said, "A good solution needs trained talent, data, and technology. Offer credible, actionable end-to-end solution. You flood clients with data empowerment on time within minutes." "Krumour is built for compliance and tuned for intelligence with news from pre-market to post-market hours through a hybrid of human curation and algorithmic filters. No wonder over 30 of the top 150 listed companies trust us today," he added.